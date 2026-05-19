Fake vs real mangoes: 4 easy tips to spot chemically ripened fruits this summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Check the colour
When identifying fake vs real mangoes, check the colour first. Avoid mangoes, which are unusually bright yellow or shiny. A real mango will be slightly mottled with yellow and green.
Smell near the stem
When a mango has ripened naturally it will exude sweet, fruity smells from the stem. If artificially grown, it can have faintly sour or chemical aromas.
Cut the fruit
Mangoes that have ripened chemically may have a very soft outer skin yet their flesh may be pale or rubbery. Real mangoes have a uniformly textured pulp with more sweetness & juiciness.
Soak and ripen at home
Soaking mangoes in water before consuming them for at least two hours could also help by removing surface chemical residues.