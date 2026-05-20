4 lowest places on Earth to explore

Bristi Dey
Turpan Depression, China
In the heart of China's Xinjiang lies the Turpan depression which is around 154 metres below sea level. It is the hottest place in China and is rich in history. It’s known for ancient Silk Road ruins, grape valleys, and desert landscapes. Tourists can explore historical sites, vineyards, and traditional irrigation systems.
Caspian Sea shoreline
In the regions of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, lies the lowest points of the shoreline of the Caspian sea where the beach reaches below sea level. Travellers can enjoy quiet beaches, unique wildlife, and cultural nights in the villages nearby
Death Valley, USA
Death Valley is where Earth feels somewhere out of this world. Below sea level and blisteringly hot, it stretches into salt flats, cracked earth, and glowing canyons. This brings to life landscapes that look breathtakingly beautiful.
Qattara Depression
The dramatic salt flats, sand dunes, and extreme desert scenery makes it the eye-candy for all the tourists. Though the heart of the depression is not quite welcoming for its extreme heat, shifting salt crusts, and lack of infrastructure. However, the Siwa Oasis, located on its western edge, is highly tourist-friendly.