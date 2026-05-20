There are 7 GI-tagged Indian mangoes; what makes them unique?

DEBOLINA ROY
Alphonso Mango: The Crown Jewel
The King of Mangoes has a very creamy, almost fibreless, texture. It is one of the most popular GI-tagged Indian mangoes with a beautiful yellow hue and an exceptionally sweet taste.
Banganapalle Mango: The Gold Giant
This fruit is identified by a large oval form with smooth, shiny golden skin. It has a dense flesh and thin seeds. Because of its low-fibre profile and a great balanced sweetness, it is ideal for desserts.
Malihabadi Dusseheri: The Fragrant Icon
As the pride of North India, the mangos has incredibly thin skin and with a juicy pulp and no fibre at all. It emits a sweet smell that is usually used to create summer time food dishes.
Laxman Bhog: The Global Star
This fruit is cultivated in Malda as a premium variety and has a distinctive, bright golden colour with a very smooth texture. A complex, rich taste makes it a very desirable product for international export markets.
Himsagar: The Pure Pulp
This Bengali sensation is truly a cultural phenomenon. With its smooth fibrous flesh, small seed, and high pulp content, its brief seasonal availability makes it one of the most desired GI-tagged Indian mangoes.
Zardalu: The Tangy Tease
The variety is famous for its lemon coloured coat and complex flavour characteristics. It has a perfect balance of sweet and mild 'tangy' flavour, and has a very strong aroma that fills entire room.
Gir Kesar Mango: The Showstopper
It has a distinct bright yellow-orange colour for its flesh, being grown in the fertile Gir Forest region. It has a high level of sweetness making it the ultimate choice for aamras.