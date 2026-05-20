What is the new travel trend, Dusking, and where can you experience it?

DEBOLINA ROY
What is Dusking?
This wellness and travel trend promotes going outside at dusk for the purpose of mindfully observing a sunset. The idea requires that you do this without using any electronics, without any hurry or work related stress, so that you may completely take in the changing colours of the evening sky and sounds of nature around you.
Santorini, Greece
With a clear, this Cycladic jewel has a perfect evening sky. Thousands of excited tourists congregate on the famous cliff-edge caldera of the island to watch the whitewashed villages turn into beautiful twilight hues.
Bali, Indonesia
Noted for its golden hour, this tropical haven flourishes on all social media sites. To get the best experience, avoid crowded beach resorts and opt for black sand beaches or jungle spots that overlook the Indian Ocean.
Tenerife, Spain
Being one of the most sought-after Dusking destinations, it has an excellent geographical location. The beauty of having extremely clear skies and ideal sunset views attracts many visitors.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
This idyllic coastal location boasts Europe’s most romantic scenery. The magnificent rocky cliffs, terraced lemon groves, and picturesque coastal towns form the perfect backdrop for magical sunsets.
Maldives
Renowned for luxurious honeymoons, this cluster of islands is extremely popular on the gram because of its sunset views. Seeing the tropical sun slowly setting into the flat oceanic horizon is an incredibly serene sensation.