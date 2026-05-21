4 types of cooling salads that can help you during summer

Udisha
Cucumber and yogurt salad
Cucumbers are known for their cooling effect. With very high water content, they add a crispy texture to your salad. Add some greek yogurt to your salad along with lettuce and it will be perfect for summers.
Watermelon and feta salad
Watermelon is a fruit with more than 90% water content. Adding it your salad along with some feta cheese, dash of lime and some fresh mint, will make a refreshing meal. This will not only be a tasty and healthy salad, but will also lower your body temperature.
Citrus and fennel salad
Any citrus fruits such as grapes, oranges or melons are rich in Vitamin C. When combined with crunchy fennel, and other salad condiments, they make a tangy and bright summer dish, which feel make your feel fresh instantly. Adding apples is also another delicious option.
Minty tropical fruit salad
This healthy salad features delicious and hydrating summer fruits like berries, mangoes and pineapples. Toss some mint leaves and lime, and you will have another summer salad with a burst of flavours.