4 ways to stay safe if you are watching from the stadium in summer

Udisha
Hydrate aggressively
Drinking water and staying hydrated during summers is extremely important on match days. Hydrating yourself is key to beat the heat and prevent dehydration. However, skip alcohol totally and stick to electrolyte drinks and water.
Dress accordingly
While attending a World Cup match might tempt you to dress up, wearing loose and lightweight cotton clothes will help you stay comfortable. Pair it up with sunglasses and a hat to protect you from the heat.
Apply sunscreen
Putting on SPF 30+ sunscreen is a must. Make sure to apply on your face and other body parts that are exposed. Carry your sunscreen to the pitch so that you can reapply occasionally.
Take cooling breaks
Try to find some air or cool during breaks in the match. If you feel suffocated in the heat, definitely look for a shelter to cool down.