5 ways to tenderise packaged or processed meat

Udisha
Slice against the grain
Identity the direction of the muscle fibres in the meat and cut the meat in the perpendicular direction. This cuts the fibres short and it makes the meat less chewy.
Use a meat mallet
Use a physical meat mallet that is textured to pound the meat properly. Find a heavy object if you don't have a mallet because pounding is important to flatten the meat to ensure even cooking.
Baking soda
Take some baking soda and mix it with the meat. Keep it for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off before you cook. Baking soda is great for preventing the meat from tightening up and losing moisture.
Marinate properly
Marinating the meat properly softens it during preparation. Use pineapple, lemon juice or papaya as marinade because they have natural enzymes which make tough proteins dissolve.
Score the surface
Take a sharp knife to make slits on the surface of the meat. This allows the marinate to seep in properly and spread out evenly, making the meat tender and soft.