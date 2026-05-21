6 hill stations in India perfect for a budget trip with friends

Udisha
Kasol, Himachal Pradesh
A famous destination for friends trips, Kasol is both affordable and scenic. From hostels to cheap restaurants, this will easily fit in your budget, especially since big groups mean lesser per head costs. You can enjoy the aesthetic cafes, riverside camps while enjoying the beautiful trek routes.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
The forever famous destination, the extraordinary view of Mount Kanchenjunga makes every trip to Darjeeling worth it. This is the perfect vacation spot for a budget trip with friends. With famous restaurants that sell succulent momos, this hill station will always be memorable.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Another classic destination, Old Manali is one of the most budget-friendly places. With a very vibrant atmosphere and the breathtaking mountains, there is so much to enjoy with friendship such as the Jogini Waterfalls.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
For a friends trip in South India, Kodaikanal is the most gorgeous hill station that will be easy on your pocket and lets you soak in stunning sceneries. You can rent bicycles or avail public transport to save on cost. There is so much to explore here, making it the ideal vacation destination.
Landour, Uttarakhand
If you and your friends prefer an offbeat location, away from the hill station crowd, try this cantonment area, just a few kilometres away from Mussoorie. With popular eateries and the famous Char Dukan stalls, this scenic place offers an unique experience.
Shillong, Meghalaya
If you want to venture to North-east India, Shillong is the perfect destination. With a rich cultural community, it is famous for indie music and street food. With multiple hostels, Shillong provides the ideal backdrop for a friends trip.