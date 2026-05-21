Beat the summer heat with these 4 refreshing drinks for Eid-Ul-Adha

DEBOLINA ROY
Rose lemon sherbat
Stay cool amid the festivities with one of the most hydrating drinks for Eid. Made with rose syrup, lemon juice, cold water, and ice cubes, this drink is ideal for keeping you hydrated during the celebrations.
Karkadeh
This exotic iced tea is very popular in both Egypt and Sudan. It is a wonderful treat that requires only five basic ingredients and takes two hours to prepare, providing a perfect taste of cinnamon and rose water.
Eid milk
This long-simmered and classic holiday drink is creamy and rich. Saffron adds to the richness of this beverage, while cardamom brings in a warm flavour. Vermicelli and nuts are used to top it off.
Date smoothie
This nutritious drink contains soaked dates, yoghurt, milk, organic honey, and cinnamon. The following are some drinks that can be consumed on Eid.