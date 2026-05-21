How to decorate a tiny apartment balcony? 5 easy tips

DEBOLINA ROY
Snap down interlocking deck tiles
Replace that drab concrete floor with interlocking deck tiles that come together easily without any effort at all, and are totally renter-friendly because you can take them out easily.
Hang smart fabric and privacy screens
Protect your area from the effects of the environment and peering eyes through beautiful fabric. Pinstriped curtains or delicate bamboo screens will provide you vital protection.
Elevate plants with multi-height stands
One of the most crucial tips to decorate your balcony is to place plants on stands. Suspended planters on your railings and pots placed in unused spaces make sure each and every level is lively to look at.
Opt for whimsical, compact seating
Add a comfortable egg chair or share a traditional hammock or swing to create a hospitable setting without ever feeling cramped or overcrowded.
Thrift and repurpose decor
Create custom furniture at an affordable price with old wooden pallets into a sectional set. Add comfortable, upcycled cushions for some pop of colour.