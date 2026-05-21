How to grow a mango plant home as a beginner?

DEBOLINA ROY
Step 1: Cleaning the husk
Once you have consumed the yummy flesh, you should now clean the hard shell completely. This is to ensure that there will be no mould forming because there is no more organic substance left inside.
Step 2: Extracting the seed
The shell should be carefully cut open using sharp scissors without harming the inner seed. The vital process demands utmost care, and the living inner core is prepared to be planted in a pot immediately.
Step 3: Peeling and washing
Carefully strip away the brown skin covering the inner seed and rinse it. Removal of this paper-like sheath helps speed up the moisture intake process necessary for stimulating fast and healthy root growth.
Step 4: Preparing the coir bed
In a suitable container containing coconut fibre, carefully put the washed seed. Afterward, lightly add fresh water to the whole arrangement in order for the natural coir material to absorb the water effectively.
Step 5: Covering and shading
Cover the container carefully with a tight lid and then store it in an area that is fully shaded. The shaded area mimics the natural environment for growth found in the underground soil.
Step 6: Maintaining moisture
Watering should be done occasionally when the coir gets dried out. It is essential to make sure that the water is just sufficient for the coir to remain moist and not wet.