International Tea Day: 6 worst tea habits to avoid for a better lifestyle

DEBOLINA ROY
Drinking on an empty stomach
Consuming tea on an empty stomach before you eat will irritate the lining of your stomach. This practice will most likely cause you heartburn and nausea and, therefore, negate all the antioxidants contained in tea.
Loading with excess sugar
Consuming excessively sugary tea inundates your system with a massive amount of sugar. This extremely unhealthy habit puts you at high risk of developing insulin resistance, diabetes, and deadly fatty liver disease.
Relying on detox blends
Many commercial slimming products include strong laxatives that promise fast weight loss solutions. However, it leads to severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and damage to your body structure internally.
Overdoing green extracts
Taking highly concentrated supplements of green tea can be risky because too much of such an extract leads to increased toxic intake that has been shown to cause severe liver toxicity.
Sipping it scalding hot
Drinking tea at very high temperatures above 65 degrees is highly destructive. Such a risky activity exposes your esophagus to constant cell damage, raising your chances of having esophageal cancer.
Indulging in late-night cups
Drinking any caffeine-laden tea like chai or green tea late in the night will completely throw off your body's sleep schedule. Your body, unable to undergo the necessary cell repairs, suffers from an otherwise good lifestyle choice.