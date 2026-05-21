Top 5 biggest sports controversies that still divide fans worldwide

DEBOLINA ROY
Hand of God Goal
The legendary footballer Diego Maradona scored against England in the World Cup quarterfinal by punching the ball inside the goalpost, but the officials did not disallow that goal. This is considered as one of the biggest sports controversies till date.
2002 FIFA World Cup Refereeing Scandal
The surprising entry of South Korea into the semifinals in the 2002 World Cup caused rumours of corruption regarding favouring South Korea in games against Italy and Spain. Referees were seen as influencing the game to favour their co-host team.
Lance Armstrong Doping Scandal
Lance Armstrong, cyclist, lied about doping until it was uncovered that he had participated in an extensive system of performance-enhancing drugs. Seven Tour de France wins were stripped from him and he got a lifetime ban.
1972 Olympic Basketball Final
The United States had their Olympic basketball championship taken away from them by the Soviets when they called the game back into play several times due to an unfair call. They didn’t accept the silver medal.
Bodyline Ashes Series 1932-33
The controversial Bodyline approach of England aimed at physically intimidating the Australian batsmen to curb the brilliance of Don Bradman. It led to heated debate on fair play and changed the rules of cricket to safeguard players' lives.