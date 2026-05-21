Who is Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott who sold half of her Amazon stake

Udisha
Ex-wife of Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years. A philanthropist, she married Jeff in 1993. The former couple divorced in 2019 and Mackenzie received 4% stake in Amazon.
The initial days of Amazon
She was an important figure in founding Amazon and worked hard to ensure its success. Along with Jeff, she used to work at a hedge fund in New York but moved to Seattle to start the business venture in 1994. Mackenzie helped draw up the first business plan and contracts as well.
A philanthropist
Following the divorce, Mackenzie pledged to give away half of her wealth at least during her life and signed the Giving Pledge. On her organisation's website, Yield Giving she reveals the details of her donations.
A unique donation policy
So far, Mackenzie has donated more than $26 billion to over 2,500 nonprofits. She follows a "no strings attached" donation policy which means she leaves it to the organisations to decide how to use the funds.
A published author
Mackenzie Scott, a student of Princeton University, was a research assistant under author Toni Morrison. She went on to be a successful author herself and has two novels to her name: The Testing of Luther Albright (2005) and Traps (2013)