6 reasons why Kuheli deserves a spot on your watchlist

Dharitri Ganguly

The misty setting

Definitely adds up to the whole mysterious vibe of Kuheli, making the title even more appropriate

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The women in focus

All the female actors including Susmita Dey, Angana Roy, Ridhima Ghosh and Priyanka Sarkar shone bright in their roles

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Comic elements

A thriller with comic elements is rare to be found. While the plot was pretty serious, the comic timings of Harin Hati (played by Durbar Sharma) and Sikandar (played by Subhrajit Dutta) were so on point

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A tight script

The script is the star of the show; the makers could keep the suspense element on till the last minute

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Great cast

Each of the characters was well-sketched, and the actors justified their roles. We just wished to see a little more of DM (Indrajit Chakravarty) and Prabir (Anindya Chatterjee).

Twist in the tale

Of course, the crux of a thriller lies in this. You would never expect this ending. However, we felt it was a little rushed, and we wouldn't mind a prequel.

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