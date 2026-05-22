6 reasons why Kuheli deserves a spot on your watchlist

Dharitri Ganguly
The misty setting
Definitely adds up to the whole mysterious vibe of Kuheli, making the title even more appropriate
The women in focus
All the female actors including Susmita Dey, Angana Roy, Ridhima Ghosh and Priyanka Sarkar shone bright in their roles
Comic elements
A thriller with comic elements is rare to be found. While the plot was pretty serious, the comic timings of Harin Hati (played by Durbar Sharma) and Sikandar (played by Subhrajit Dutta) were so on point
A tight script
The script is the star of the show; the makers could keep the suspense element on till the last minute
Great cast
Each of the characters was well-sketched, and the actors justified their roles. We just wished to see a little more of DM (Indrajit Chakravarty) and Prabir (Anindya Chatterjee).
Twist in the tale
Of course, the crux of a thriller lies in this. You would never expect this ending. However, we felt it was a little rushed, and we wouldn't mind a prequel.