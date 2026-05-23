4 ways to protect your pet from the heatwave

Udisha
Our pets are extremely vulnerable to heatstrokes due to lack of an efficient cooling system like human beings. Here are a few ways you can ensure your pet stays safe as temperatures soar.
Keep water available
Make sure your pets drink plenty of water throughout the day. Keep multiple bowls of cold water around the house to encourage them to drink more water.
Shift walk times entirely
If you have a dog, walking them is very important. However, taking them out when it is hot can be dangerous. Adjust walk times according to the weather and take them out only when it is cooler. Avoid the sun completely.
Create dedicated cool zones
When at home, keep your pets in the coldest part of the house. Make sure that the AC or fan is always on and to further ensure they remain cool, set a damp towel on which they can lie.
Never leave them in a parked car
This is a mistake many make. Leaving your pet inside a parked car while you are out doing chores can be fatal. Temperature inside a closed car can increase extremely fast, even when the windows are down. This can immediately cause heatstrokes.