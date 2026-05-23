5 simple ways to save water in your kitchen

Udisha
Skip running water
Saving water is important and we must all do our part. Do not wash vegetables or fruits under running water. This method wastes a lot of water. Instead, fill up a large bowl with water and rinse the items there.
Use an aerator
Attach a faucet aerator to your normal kitchen tap. These aerators have mesh screen which control the flow of water. While the pressure remains strong, the water flow reduces to half.
Reuse cooking water
Reusing is key to saving water. Often, in the kitchen we throw away a lot of water such as rice water, pasta water or the water left after washing vegetables. Instead of throwing the water, use it to water your plants. This will not only help you save water but also provide additional nutrients to the plants.
Scrape your dishes
If you wash dishes in a dishwasher, do not rinse them with water before putting them into machine. This is an unnecessary step that leads to water wastage that can easily be prevented.
Only run full loads
Economise the usage of your dishwasher. Instead of running the machine multiple times a day, wait till it is fully loaded. This not only saves water, but also cuts down on electricity use.