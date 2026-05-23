5 unique phobias your favourite on-screen characters have

Subhadrika Sen
Did you know why Dean Winchester from Supernatural was always seen covering long distances in his black 1967 Chevrolet Impala? He had aerophobia of the fear of travelling in the air/ aeroplanes which was revealed in the pilot episode itself.
It is evident with Ronald (Ron) Weasley’s changing expressions throughout the Harry Potter series that he was petrified of spiders. Did you know that this much-loved character suffered from arachnophobia or fear of spiders?
Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory wasn’t just a cleanliness freak; he was mortally scared of contamination. And that’s because he suffered from mysophobia or fear of contamination.
Remember when Rachel from Friends was aghast at the idea of taking her daughter Emma to the swing? She recollected her traumatic memories of falling from the swing, and that’s when one realises that she has cremnophobia or fear of falling from swings, cliffs or elevated heights.
Who were the first to run in the opposite direction at the slightest hint of the paranormal or the sightings of a ghost in your favourite cartoon? Shaggy and his loyal companion, Scooby Doo! We now know the reason, because they both suffered from phasmophobia, or the fear of ghosts.