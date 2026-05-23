Athletes redefining men’s fashion right now

Atreyee Poddar
There was a time when male athlete style peaked at a shiny three-piece suit, a giant belt buckle, and enough hair gel to survive a hurricane. But that era is dead. The tunnel walk has become a catwalk. And some athletes have become more culturally relevant to menswear than actual male models. Here are the athletes rewriting the rules of men’s fashion in 2026.
Hamilton leans into fashion as a form of self-expression. Oversized silhouettes, monochrome layering, pearls, harnesses, kilts, experimental outerwear - he has tried it all. In many ways, Hamilton helped normalise the idea that male athletes could be fashion figures with genuine creative influence — not just famous men wearing expensive clothes.
The NBA player's sophisticated sense of style—which includes loose tailoring, flowing silhouettes, opulent basics, bold outerwear, and carefully managed minimalism—has made him one of the most influential dressers in menswear. He rarely uses trend-chasing or loud branding in his attire. Rather, they feel purposeful, tidy, and incredibly contemporary.
The former football superstar normalised grooming for men long before skincare routines became Instagram content. With hair transformations, tattoos, tailored suiting, luxury campaigns, jewellery, streetwear, David made male vanity socially acceptable. And unlike many celebrity dressers, he evolved with age.
He was wearing oversized layers, distressed fabrics, bold prints, unusual tailoring, and silhouettes that clearly unnerved conservative sports commentators on live television long before experimental menswear became popular. Because he incorporated fearlessness into athlete attire, Westbrook's style is significant.
The FC Barcelona defender consistently delivers some of the sharpest arrivals in global sports with cropped tailoring, textures, luxe accessories, contemporary streetwear, and editorial-level styling. Most athlete fashion still feels heavily branded. Koundé’s feels personal.
The former Arsenal player leans into sustainability, independent designers, softer tailoring, and progressive menswear aesthetics. His wardrobe feels more art-school creative director than superstar athlete. He also helped move football fashion away from pure hypebeast culture into something more thoughtful and mature.