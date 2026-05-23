Inside the kitchen of champions: 5 things Arsenal F.C. players like eat off the pitch

DEBOLINA ROY
Brazilian comfort food
An appetizing platter of puffy rice, black beans, steak, and eggs provides the Brazilian soccer player Gabriel Jesus with the perfect energy levels. The carbohydrate-protein mix associated with home-cooking provides him a nostalgic taste of South America.
Nigerian Jollof
The aromatic food loved by the Arsenal F.C. players is the Nigerian Jollof rice. This tasty and spicy dish is made using tomatoes, peppers, onions, and rice, simmered together to create an authentic taste.
Pre-match Pancakes
The carbohydrate-packed, fluffy pancakes topped off with honey or maple syrup offer a revolutionary energy booster. Such pancakes offer a quick boost in glycogen stores and can thus make an ideal pre-match meal.
Homemade Fajitas
Fajitas with sizzle cooked up in house, enveloped in tortillas, make an excellent meal option for the captain, Martin Ødegaard. According to reports, he also enjoys cooking traditional, egg-based Spanish tortillas.
Mediterranean Classics
Nutritionally rich French and Mediterranean foods comprise the skeletal structure of an athlete’s diet. Light, oil-based local foods, fish, and fresh vegetables help him sustain himself physically and enjoy long life and power.