Remembering Maharani Gayatri Devi: The royal rebel behind the wheel

Though her life appeared glamorous from the outside, it was marked by deep sorrow and loss. In 1970, the passing of her mother, sister, beloved brother, and husband within a span of a few months left her devastated. The grief shaped the rest of her life and echoed through the pages of her memoir. However, amidst all of it she tried to remain the happy soul she always was through her passions and integrity. And on her birth anniversary, we remember her as the resilient woman she was!