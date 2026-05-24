4 protein-rich tikkis to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY

Rajma and oats tikki

Cook kidney beans and mash them in a bowl with diced onions, green chilli, cumin powder, and fresh lemon juice. Combine together using toasted oat bran, and form into patties. Pan fry these protein-rich tikkis until golden brown.

Chana and spinach tikki

Boil the chick peas and add the wilted spinach which has been chopped up into small pieces along with garlic and garam masala in a mixer. Bind with the besan and fry to perfection in a shallow pan.

Moong dal and carrot tikki

Soak yellow moong dal overnight. Make a paste out of it with chillies, sweet grated carrots, and curry leaves. Allow the mixture to ferment a little bit, form the mixture into patties, and fry till brown.

Black chana and sweet potato tikki

Mix cooked kala chana with roasted sweet potatoes, seasoned with smoked paprika and amchur. Fry until golden brown, and savour these with pickled onions and yogurt.

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