4 silent symptoms of heatstroke you should never ignore

DEBOLINA ROY
Unusual headache
A severe headache that continues for longer can also be one of the silent heatstroke symptoms. If the standard ways to cool down do not give you relief, seek medical help immediately.
Too much dry skin
An absolute stoppage of sweat that causes skin to become hot and dry is an extreme medical emergency. Such conditions bring about serious and deadly silent heatstroke signs inside the body.
Sudden muscle cramps
Weakness and muscle pain may be simply explained away as a result of fatigue or exertion. But when they happen to coincide with extreme exposure to heat, they become silent heatstroke symptoms.
Rapid heartbeat
Palpitations, irritability, or faintness are very dangerous symptoms. Such serious neurologic disturbances suggest that your body is undergoing severe heat exposure, and you need medical attention.