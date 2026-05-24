5 places in India where you can witness the Milky Way

DEBOLINA ROY
Hanle, Ladakh
At 14,800 feet up and situated on the Indian border, this official Dark Sky Reserve has extremely dry air quality & offers viewers an amazing view of the Milky Way in India. You can see bright visible cosmic dust and lots of structural detail.
Langza, Spiti Valley
Situated over 14000 feet above the ground, the remote village has very little artificial light. Astrophotographers are able to create beautiful long exposures of the giant Buddha statue framed with the crowded density of stars.
White Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
The vast salt desert provides completely flat, unobstructed, and continuous 360° panoramas of the horizon in every direction. In winter, when the salt crust reflects moonlight, it makes stars seem brighter and lower in the sky than usual.
Neil Island, Andamans
You can enjoy a tropical astrological experience in Sitapur Beach. Some fortunate visitors can see the magnificent Milky Way shining bright over the crashing waves and glowing bioluminescent marine plankton.
Sam Sand Dunes, Jaisalmer
After tourist activities end in the late evening, all sound ceases in the quiet. With a clear air, the Sand Hills and silhouettes of camels will be breathtaking against the many stars and great detail in the winter sky.