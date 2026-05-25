5 popular toy train experiences to bookmark in India

Subhadrika Sen
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway: The OG UNESCO recognised toy train, from West Bengal travels between New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling, circling around popular spots like tea gardens and Batasia Loop.
Matheran Hill Railway: A popular weekend destination in Maharashtra, this short ride takes one through the forest views of the place.
Kalka- Shimla Railway: Yet another UNESCO recognised rail track which passes through pine forests, colonial era bridges, forests and many tunnels.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway: Travelling between Mettupalayam and Ooty, this train is a favourite for film shooting apart from tourist experiences including passing through eucalyptus forests, mesmerising waterfalls and wonderful tea estates.
Kangra Valley Railway: This scenic route takes travelers from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar through the Dhauladhar range, himlayan villages and rivers flowing by.