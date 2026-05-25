6 female footballers who redefined the game

Udisha
Marta (Brazil)
Without Marta Vieira da Silva, women's football would not have been where it is today. Her skill, vision and talent have proved to the world that football is everyone's game.
Mia Hamm (USA)
She had a record 158 international goals when she hung her boots in 2004. A skilful forward, she often doubled as a midfielder and her pace was always a threat. She was the recipient of the inaugural FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2001 and won again in 2002.
Alexia Putellas (Spain)
With two Ballon d'Ors, one World Cup and three Champions League titles to her name, so many little girls have taken up football because she showed it was possible. With playmaking technique that looks like poetry, she is an asset to both Barcelona and her national team.
Ada Hegerberg (Norway)
A goal machine, Ada Hegerberg is the first winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin. A six-time Champions League winner, she is a star both on and off the pitch given her continuous advocacy for equal and fair treatment for female footballers.
Sun Wen (China)
Her team could always rely on her whenever they needed a goal. She had a tally of 106 goals in 152 international matches. However, her talent cannot be defined by statistics alone. Her playmaking and skill amazed everyone around the world, bringing Asian women in football under the spotlight. She was the winner of the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 1999 Women's World Cup.
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)
Another modern-day talent, she is a legend in her own right. The Spanish midfielder has been the Most Valuable player in both Champions League and World Cup. The World Cup winner is a Ballon d'Or winner and a three-time Champions League winner.