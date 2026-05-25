6 low-calorie chocolate desserts that can help period cramps

DEBOLINA ROY
98 calories choco lava cake
Using unsweetened applesauce instead of butter, along with a zero calorie granulated sweetener, creates one of the tastiest low-calories chocolate desserts for periods. It will yield a perfectly gooey and molten centre when baked for exactly 15 minutes.
52 calories hot chocolate
By avoiding heavy cream and whole milk, this hot drink can have a low number of calories. Use unsweetened cocoa powder and unsweetened almond milk as the base for mixing with the hot drink.
60 calories brownies
Instead of whole eggs, these fudgy brownies call for egg whites and pureed pumpkin in place of oil. With a sugar substitute, you will enjoy intense chocolate flavour with only a small percentage of regular fat.
99 calories chocolate mug cake
A small quantity of oat flour can be used to replace the wheat flour. This 5-minutes snack can also have liquid stevia to provide sweetness and water instead of milk to keep the calories lower.
74 calories chocolate milkshake
This milkshake has fewer calories because it uses ice, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk combined with a small amount of xanthan gum. This gum gives the milkshake a thick and creamy consistency, similar to heavy cream or ice cream.
80 calories chocolate muffins
By using less flour and more Greek yogurt, these moist muffins cut calories significantly. It also adds moisture and volume to the muffin batter, while the sweetener gives the taste without any extra calories.