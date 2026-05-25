World Thyroid Day 2026: 5 things to know about Hashimoto's Disease

Subhadrika Sen
This autoimmune thyroid disorder makes the immune system cells kill the hormone producing cells in the thyroid.
Common symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease include constipation, depression, hair loss, enlargement of tongue, excessive sleeping, weakness of muscles to name a few.
Hashimoto’s disease may be triggered due to genetic history, or infection, stress and radiation.
Middle –aged women, those who have just given birth to a child, those who consume high levels of iodine, or people with other autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes or lupus may be susceptible to this disease.
If Hashimoto’s disease is left undetected or untreated it can lead to further complications like goiter, cardiac issues, mental health problems, pregnancy complications, reproductive dysfunction and more.