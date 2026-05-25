World Thyroid Day 2026: Lifestyle changes that help improve thyroid functioning

Subhadrika Sen
Regular exercise: Basic physical activities like walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, can help in reducing fatigue, improving metabolism, manage those extra kilos and strengthen insulin activity.
Proper sleep Is actually the solution for several health problems including thyroid. 7-9 hours of undisturbed sleep with reduced screen time before it, is necessary for every individual.
Stress Management: With increased stress in today’s lifestyle, the chances of developing thyroid are also high. Thus, stress management through meditation, journaling, hobbies, yoga, meeting friends or families, travelling is important.
Full body check-up: Opt for a full body check-up annually. Often diabetes, high cholesterol, and autoimmune diseases are signals that you are developing thyroid.
No smoking really counts: Avoid smoking, or quit it completely, as it can be the root cause of many thyroid-related diseases.
Balanced diet: Eat a mix of most nutrients throughout the day. Have loads of zinc, iron and Vitamin D. Also, iodine is crucial in the body. But too much or too little can be dangerous so measure it well before consumption.