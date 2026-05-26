4 essential tips to defrost meat quickly and safely

DEBOLINA ROY
Submerge in cold water
Put the cut of meat into a leak-proof bag, making sure that it is watertight, and place it a bowl full of cold tap water. Change the water every half hour. Smaller pieces of meat will usually defrost within an hour.
Use metal pans
Put the meat in between two upside-down metal pans. As metal conducts heat very effectively, the pans will transfer the heat of the surroundings to the meat easily.
Microwave in intervals
If you're in a hurry, try using the defrost setting on your microwave. Flip it frequently to prevent any areas from getting overheated.
Flatten before freezing
You can flatten the meat by pressing it into thin, flat layers in freezer bags. These thinner dimensions will reduce future thaw times considerably, which will also eliminate uneven cold spots.