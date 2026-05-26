4 mango face packs for summer skin radiance

DEBOLINA ROY
The Citric Sun De-Tanner
Use fresh mango pulp with a tbsp. of lemon juice applied directly onto the damaged area. Leave on for 15 min; wash off with cold water. You will have clearer, brighter and more even skin than before.
The Green Tea Shield
By combining mango with green tea powder, you can protect your skin from oxidative stress and detoxify your pores. Apply it and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing off to achieve bright and vibrant skin.
The Oatmeal Exfoliator
Combine mango pulp and ground oatmeal to produce an abrasive scrub. It helps remove dead skin and control excess oil production, lightens dark spots and helps to correct skin discolouration.
The Curd Clarifier
Combat breakouts with face masks made from mangoes, honey, and curd. It cleanses the unwanted oils and deep-seated dirt and reduces stubborn pigmentation.