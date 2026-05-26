5 frozen foods to make at home for the heatwaves

DEBOLINA ROY
Avocado lime treats
Ripe avocados blended together creates a creamy, heart-healthy dish full of potassium. The combination of zesty lime juice gives a tangy, tropical flavour. The frozen foods for summer are extremely rich in healthy fats.
Yoghurt berry bars
On a baking pan covered with wax paper, spread yogurt and place berries with hemp seeds. Freeze and break apart into very crunchy pieces.
Watermelon slushy
Make a refreshing slushy by blending watermelon cubes with mint leaves and add coconut water for a refreshing beverage.
Choco dipped bananas
Cut bananas and spread a very small amount of almond butter between the slices, dip them in melted 70% dark chocolate, and freeze.
Mango chilli sorbet
Mango chunks should be pureed with lime zest and chili powder. Fresh mango is high in Vitamin C, and the capsaicin in the chili helps your body cool through natural thermoregulation.