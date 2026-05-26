6 ways to infuse litchi in your summer recipes

DEBOLINA ROY
Litchi kulfi
Litchi kulfi is prepared with heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, cardamom and pureed litchi. This is one of the most indulgent litchi recipes for summer, which provides a decadent cooling effect at the end of the meal.
Litchi and coconut kheer
It is a light, chilled dessert made with coconut milk, rice, and chopped litchis. The kheer provides a creamy texture, a floral aroma, and a mild sweetness and should be served at an ice-cold temperature.
Litchi lassi
Litchi lassi is a refreshing drink made from fresh litchis, yogurt, milk, sugar & cardamom and blended until it is foamy. This thirst quencher is one of easiest litchi recipes for summer, which can be served over crushed ice.
Litchi milkshake
A litchi milkshake combines chilled milk, ice cream, and fully ripened litchis. It offers a a creamy, indulgent alternative to traditional shakes.
Litchi ice cream
It is a no-churn frozen dessert created using cream, sweet condensed milk, and litchi puree. The result is a creamy, fruity frozen dessert that has a smooth texture.
Litchi sorbet
A litchi sorbet is a frozen dessert created by mixing litchi flesh with sugar and freezing it overnight. They provide a delightful taste of pure fruit served frozen on hot days.