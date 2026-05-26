Beyond dry roasting: Try these easy makhana recipes

Dharitri Ganguly
Makhana bhel
Add diced boiled potatoes, onion, tomatoes, chilles, pmegranates, salt, sweet and tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, a few peanuts and bhujiya, and your chatpata makhana bhel is ready.
Makhana in curries
Not just in rezala, makhana can be easily added to gravies for that added nuttiness. Adding adding makhana to gravies, let them soak up that gravy before you serve it.
Makhana smoothie
White making a dates smoothie, throw a few toasted makhana in the blender and stay fuller with this smoothie. You can add an apple, chickoo or banana to this smoothie.
Makhana kheer
Topped with dry fruits and raisins, this is just as tasty as your rice pudding (kheer/payesh/payasam) or your seviyan kheer.
Caramel/chocolate makhana
If you love your caramel or chocolate popcorn, you make a similar snack with makhana. All you need to toast the makhanas unil crispy and coat them them in a caramel or chocolate sauce. If you want to make it healthier, make a caramel sauce with jaggery.