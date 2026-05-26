Beyond dry roasting: Try these easy makhana recipes

Dharitri Ganguly

Makhana bhel

Add diced boiled potatoes, onion, tomatoes, chilles, pmegranates, salt, sweet and tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, a few peanuts and bhujiya, and your chatpata makhana bhel is ready.

Makhana in curries

Not just in rezala, makhana can be easily added to gravies for that added nuttiness. Adding adding makhana to gravies, let them soak up that gravy before you serve it.

Makhana smoothie

White making a dates smoothie, throw a few toasted makhana in the blender and stay fuller with this smoothie. You can add an apple, chickoo or banana to this smoothie.

Makhana kheer

Topped with dry fruits and raisins, this is just as tasty as your rice pudding (kheer/payesh/payasam) or your seviyan kheer.

Caramel/chocolate makhana

If you love your caramel or chocolate popcorn, you make a similar snack with makhana. All you need to toast the makhanas unil crispy and coat them them in a caramel or chocolate sauce. If you want to make it healthier, make a caramel sauce with jaggery.

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