5 biggest Ranveer Singh controversies that shocked fans

DEBOLINA ROY
The Don 3 mishap
Recently, a non-cooperation notice was issued to Ranveer Singh by FWICE. Ranveer Singh abruptly walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 only days before filming.
The infamous AIB roast
In December of 2014, Ranveer Singh was one of the stars who indulged in the controversial AIB Knockout show. This extremely viral video generated strong obscenity charges against which multiple FIRs were lodged.
The controversial nude shoot
In 2022, his nude photo shoot with an American magazine sparked a highly controversial discussion of obscenity. He was interrogated by the Mumbai Police and even a Public Interest Litigation case filed.
The Jack & Jones ad campaign
The 2016 ad campaign was very controversial due to the sexist slogan, forcing the fashion company to stop its advertisement. The actor issued an official apology for this.
The Kantara imitation dispute
His mimicry of the holy Daiva sequence in December 2025 resulted in an FIR filed by the Kannadigas. The case eventually reached the Karnataka High Court, which ordered that he should compulsorily visit a temple.