5 overnight oats recipes for a lightweight dinner on summer night

DEBOLINA ROY
Mango Cardamom
Combine the base with some aromatic cardamom powder and the sweet taste of the mango pulp. The summer season will call for this delightful combination. Finish off with some fresh chunks of the fruit and the crunchiness of some almond slices.
Coconut Jaggery
Use coconut milk to add richness, and sugar the recipe with jaggery. Such ingredients replicate the true flavour of the classic Indian dessert, payasam. Top your dessert off with toasted coconut and roasted cashews.
Chai Masala
Kick-start your day with the addition of 1/2 tsp of spicy chai masala to enhance your breakfast. The warming flavours of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves complement well with cold oats. Garnish with banana slices.
Rose Pistachio
Prepare a decadent breakfast by adding a few drops of aromatic rose water to full cream milk. This blend of ingredients is going to give you the flavour profile of kulfi. Garnish with colourful crushed pistachios and roses.
Banana Walnut Crunch
Smash a ripe banana into your jar for some natural creaminess without resorting to processed sugar. Walnuts give this particular recipe a nice crunch. This is among the simplest overnight oats recipes to prepare ahead of time.