5 tips to make a perfect missi roti

DEBOLINA ROY
Balance your flour ratio
It is one of the most important tips for missi roti’s prep. A perfect missi roti relies on proper proportions of wheat to gram flour. Too much chickpea will dry out the dough and make rolling difficult.
Add a dash of milk
Adding a bit of milk to your dough gives a softer roti and prevents cracking. Additionally, it makes the taste richer.
Incorporate freshly crushed spices
When you crush spices freshly, it releases a much more fragrant aroma and blends well into your dough. This is the key difference for creating an authentic Punjabi flavoured missi roti.
Rest the dough
Knead your dough into a soft consistency by adding water slowly to prevent cracking. Leave it for 15 minutes to allow moisture to soak into the flour.
Roll and serve with ghee
Roll the dough by applying gentle pressure so that no cracks appear on the edges. Cook the bread over medium heat, and immediately apply freshly made ghee to maintain moisture.