5 types of chairs to avoid if you sit and work all day

DEBOLINA ROY
The unstable folding chair
Folding chairs does not provide any lumbar support or adjustability. The use of a rigid frame will lead to an unhealthy posture over time as it forces your spine to be in a slouched position and can lead to acute neck strain and discomfort.
The fixed wooden dining chair
Conventional restaurant chairs have extremely hard surfaces with non-compliant backing systems. Seating on hard wood will make you experience unbearable pressure points around your pelvis.
The plush deep lounge chair
Padding that is excessively soft engulfs your whole lower body part, resulting in severe misalignment. This dangerous yet comfortable-looking chairs is bound to push your pelvis backwards, putting your spinal ligaments under tension.
The low back accent chair
The back supports end midway along the spine, giving up all help for the upper torso area. The architectural flaw causes your spine to remain hunched forward at all times, putting extreme strain on your cervical spine and lumbar muscles.
The unadjustable swivel stool
Your back support ends halfway down your spine. It makes sure that you always have a hunched back, which puts immense pressure on your neck bones and back muscles.