5 vital summer tips to keep your furry companion cool

DEBOLINA ROY
Prioritize constant hydration
It's important to put enough fresh cool water bowls for them in multiple locations in the house. Adding ice cubes will also help keep the water cool and enjoyable for your furry friend.
Modify daily walking schedules
Mid-day walks exposes animals to potential heat stroke. Take walks early in the morning or after sunset. One of the most important summer tips for pets is to avoid high humidity since it can cause breathing trouble.
Encourage rest and brain games
When temperatures rises you should stop their physical exercise. Provide plenty of quiet places, use structured treat puzzles, or indoor brain games to keep your dog's mind healthy and avoid overheating them.
Wet their fur coat
Dogs lose body heat quickly from their paw pads, so wetting their coats and splashing in water is a safe, effective way to lower their internal body temperatures.
Invest in cooling gears
Use commercial self-cooling pads or securely wrap frozen water bottles in soft blankets for your pet to sleep on. Water-activated cooling coats is a great option because the evaporation of the water will take away a lot of the heat.