Found a tick on your skin? Follow this survival guide

Atreyee Poddar

You can survive three days without water, but one tiny tick can wreck your week if you handle it badly. Hikers, campers and hunters all eventually learn that ticks don’t care how outdoorsy you are. Here’s the field-tested protocol.

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Don’t freak out but don’t ignore it either

Finding a tick attached to your skin feels like discovering nature has pickpocketed your body. Stay calm. Most tick bites don’t lead to illness, but you need to be quick. The faster you remove it, the lower the risk of diseases like Lyme disease.

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Remove the tick

Grip the tick as near to the skin as you can using fine-tipped tweezers, then slowly and steadily pull straight upward. Don't crush or twist it. The aim is to remove the tick in entirety without pressing its body against your skin.

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Clean the bite site immediately

Wash the area thoroughly with soap and water. Use alcohol wipes or any antiseptic if you’re outdoors.

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Save the tick

Put the tick into a sealed plastic bag, small jar, or container with some rubbing alcohol. Because if symptoms appear later, it'll help identify the species. Doctors would be able to determine whether you’ve been exposed to illnesses like Rocky Mountain spotted fever or Babesiosis.

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Mark the date

Most individuals won't recall exactly when the bite occurred. However, it's vital to record the date of the bite, your location, the length of time the tick may have been attached, and any subsequent symptoms.

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Watch your body for the next 30 days

This is where survival mode shifts from 'remove threat' to 'monitor system failure'. Keep a track for fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, joint pain, rashes (especially bull’s-eye patterns).

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Prevention is better than cure

Veteran outdoors people know the real trick is prevention. After time in tall grass, forests, or brush check your entire body, inspect behind knees, armpits, waistband, scalp, and groin, shower soon after coming indoors, wash your clothing in hot water and use insect repellent and wear long sleeves when possible.

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