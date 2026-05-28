4 reasons ice cream remains the most-loved heartbreak food

DEBOLINA ROY
Activate the brain’s reward system
According to experts, the sugar and fat content triggers the reward circuitry in your brain and increases dopamine release. As a result, ice cream after breakup becomes a satisfactory ritual.
Deeply connected to happy memories
The psychologists say that people associate ice creams with childhood, and get emotionally comforted. In hard times, people relieve those nostalgic moments again when eating ice cream after break-up.
Pop culture references
We all remember the time when Rachael offered Chandler to have ice cream after his breakup with Janice. So the viewers get an impression that ice creams after such situations are perfectly normal and even comforting to the soul.
Advertised as a comfort food
Throughout time, the marketers created an image for it as a happy food. Such marketing strategies influenced the consumer behaviour of buying ice cream during the post-break-up phase or even to combat a long tiring day.