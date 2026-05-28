5 quick and well-balanced lunch recipes to make before leaving for work

DEBOLINA ROY
Greek yoghurt chicken salad
Greek yogurt with chicken, pickles, cucumbers, and mild Indian spices combines tangy and creamy flavours in one delicious chicken salad. It’s one of the easiest healthy lunch ideas for office with adequate protein and perfect crunch.
Chickpea avocado wrap
Take mashed chickpeas, avocado, mixed greens, chaat masala and combine them to make a nutrient-rich filling. Roll tightly in a whole wheat chapati to create a nutritious and satisfying plant-based meal.
Shrimp zucchini noodles
Mix freshly prefabricated shrimp with raw zucchini noodles, tossed in a sauce made up of ginger, low-sodium soy sauce and freshly squeezed lime juice, making it one of the healthy lunch ideas for office.
Moong and cucumber salad
The combo of sprouted moong beans, diced cucumbers, and juicy cherry tomatoes is complemented by fresh lemon juice, olive oil, and roasted cumin powder.
Herb and egg rice bowl
Combine rice and hard-boiled eggs with fresh mint to form a nutrient-dense dish! To complete the dish, add a zesty lemon with some cayenne for a delightful flair.