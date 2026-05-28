6 steps to keep body odour at bay in summer

Subhadrika Sen
Proper shower: Take a shower once or twice a day, wash areas like the armpits, feet, skin folds which trap sweat, bacteria and odour; and dry yourself well after the bath.
Choose the right products: A deodorant masks odour and can be used throughout the day to keep smelling fresh. An antiperspirant reduces sweating by blocking the sweat producing glands for a while.
Breathable clothes: Always opt for light cotton or linen clothes during summer. Try not to put on clothes which are damp with sweat.
Hair control: Always keep your body hair shaved. If possible, trim your scalp hair as it often traps sweat and contributes to odour.
Foot hygiene: Often overlooked, but is equally important! Never wear the same shoes for long. Use clean socks every day, if you wear them, at all. Ensure that you put on dry shoes after washing them.
Food Matters: Avoid very spicy or pungent foods like chilli, garlic or onions. Limit your caffeine and alcohol intake as well. Stay hydrated as often as you can.