Anushka Sharma spotted with jaapa counter ring; how can they help your meditation?

Udisha
Recently, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a Radha Naam jap counter ring on her finger when she came to watch her husband Virat Kohli play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The internet was quick to notice as the actress prayed for her husband.
Here's how the ring helps with meditation.
Helps you focus
Radha Naam Jap counter rings are the latest digital tally device that keeps track of the count of prayers or japs. This is said to improve focus as the device urges you to focus on your mantras actively.
Makes you concentrate on your prayers
Since the number of the repeated mantras is automatically counted, you brain is not distracted and you can immerse yourself in your prayers without worrying about the counts.
Builds discipline
Once you keep a count of the exact numbers, you can set goals for yourself that can help you become more consistent with your medidation.