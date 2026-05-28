Why your perfume smells different depending on the season

Udisha
Temperature affects evaporation
Perfumes and deodorants are all about chemicals and the environment can greatly impact chemistry. When temperature is high, the scent molecules evaporate faster than usual and the notes in the perfume release at once, giving off an intense smell. During winters, the evaporation is slow and the scent becomes muted.
Hydration has a role to play
Perfumes work best on hydrated or oily skin. During winter, your skin becomes dry quickly and the scent evaporates and disappears faster. This does not happen in summer because the humidity locks the scent on the skin.
Ambient air and background smells
Our perfumes also get affected by the smells around us which get mixed with the scent profile of the perfume. This can change how you perceive the various notes of the smell.
Shifts in body chemistry
The fragrance of your perfume also depend on your body. With change in body temperature, lifestyle, diet and sweat, the scent also changes. During summers, due to higher level of sweat, your perfume might smell sharper due to change in chemical composition. In winters, lack of body oils due to dryness, keeps the scent largely unaltered.