World Menstruation Day 2026: Are reusable products safe to use?

Subhadrika Sen
Reusable menstrual products like fabric pads, cups or tampons are on the rise these days. Let's figure out why...
Financially sustainable: In the long run, reusable products are cheaper than purchasing sanitary products, every month, at high prices.
Environment- friendly: Single-use sanitary products contribute to sanitary waste. If one is to use re-usable products, then such wastage will be greatly reduced.
Long duration of comfort: Since these products are made for long term use, the fabrics and hygiene factor are constructed for higher comfort levels, and less frequent changes.
Low maintenance: Re-usable products are very low maintenence.
Reusable products need to be washed, cleaned and dried well before reusing them. If used in the right manner, it is very useful; else it might give rise to infections or sanitary shock.