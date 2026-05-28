World Menstruation Day 2026: Don’t make these 5 common period hygiene mistakes

Subhadrika Sen
Wearing sanitation products for too long can develop itching and infections. While pads may be changed every 4 -6 hours, tampons after 8 hours (max) and cups changed frequently depending on the flow.
Using scented products may seem to mask odour but may cause infection and irritation in the vulva.
High absorbency products should only be used when needed else it may dry out the moisture and make the area dry and uncomfortable.
Not properly cleaning and drying reusable products before each use.
One must absolutely avoid wearing tight underwear made with synthetic fabric. Always use cotton or linen ones which are light and breathable. It should promote constant air flow and reduce sweat.