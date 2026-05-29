Toxic positivity: What it really means and how to do better?

DEBOLINA ROY
What is toxic positivity?
Toxic positivity is the act of maintaining happiness and optimism at all times, despite adverse experiences or situations. Psychologists have suggested that the act of denying feelings of sadness, anger, or anxiety with positive outlooks may lead to emotional damage, relationship strain, and emotional isolation rather than support.
Recognising emotional dismissal
While telling someone ‘to just stay positive’ might sound helpful, it is actually invalidating their emotional experience. According to experts, it is through active listening that people feel emotionally safe, accepted, and respected, allowing them to express their emotions freely.
Negative emotions are normal
Feeling sad, frustrated, anxious, or angry about something is a normal emotional reaction to various life events. According to mental health experts, avoiding the experience of unpleasant emotions will only make one feel unhappy in the future.
Empathy matters more than advice
Those experiencing emotional issues may require empathy more than anything else. Phrases such as ‘That seems hard’ or ‘I am here for you’ can help validate one’s feelings and show empathy without trivializing them or pushing a person to suddenly be happy.
Toxic positivity can harm relationships
Constant disregard for another person’s emotional hurt can result in the erosion of trust and communication. In toxic positivity, people are less inclined to open up about their experiences if their emotions are constantly disregarded, judged, or replaced with happiness.
Healthier support starts with listening
The first step psychologists advise in dealing with problems and generating feelings of hope is to allow one’s emotions. Mindfulness, keeping a journal, sincere conversation, and acceptance aid in forming better emotional habits.