4 European butter storage tricks that actually work

DEBOLINA ROY
The wide-gasket wooden crock
Utilizing a big dish with a gasketed wooden lid makes it easy to accommodate thick continental shapes. It has an airtight seal, which saves the butter from being damaged.
Water-sealed French crocks
The inversion process of transforming the dairy substance into a water-containing base helps form a natural barrier for fluids. It prevents any contact with air completely, being one of the most effective butter storage tricks.
Insulated ceramic keepers
The salted varieties do really well when stored within opaque stoneware counter dishes. The porous nature of the dish protects the fragile dairy products from light while keeping them at the right room temperature.
Double-wrapped freezing packets
Ensure that large block pieces are protected for a long time using thick silicone bags to encase the original foil wrappings. This two-step process will help you preserve the rich and creamy taste from any harsh freezer ice attacks.