4 reasons you shouldn’t grill meat to a char

Bristi Dey
Some people like their steak medium-rare, others swear by well-done, and then there are the mysterious few who make a whole charcoal-level commitment with their meat. If you’re one of the 'burn it' crowd, here are a few reasons you might want to ease up on the grill and retire the fire-breathing technique.
Cancer danger
When meats are cooked at temperatures higher than 300 degrees Fahrenheit, a chemical reaction occurs and forms compounds known as HCAs. Large amounts of HCAs can result in an increased risk of developing certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.
You lose the juicy goodness
The juicy flavourful goodness often leaves the table when you grill the meet too much because over-charring dries the meat out fast. It isn't a meat anymore, as it often turns into a flavoured cardboard.
Nutrient damage
Grilling or overcooking anything as a matter of fact makes it lose its nutrients. While heat is essential for cooking and safety from germs, excessive cooking can reduce certain vitamins and affect the food’s overall quality and texture.
Smoky flavour over charred meat
In order to bring out the smoky chef's kiss kinda flavour, we often compromise on how much we are burning the meat. Smoky is when food absorbs flavor from controlled smoke during cooking so, a light char is desired while heavy charring may cause tasteless damage